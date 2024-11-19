Family shouted messages of support to her, while someone else in the public gallery called her a “monster”.

Rickah'Shae Keefe-Haerewa, 8, was killed under suspicious circumstances.

An interim name suppression order remains in place for the defendant until 5pm on Friday and will lapse unless her lawyers apply for an extension.

Other details of the case remain suppressed, although the police have indicated that more serious charges are likely to be laid.

But suppression over the identity of the victim was lifted, so Rickah’Shae Keefe-Hāewera can be named.

Family members have been posting tributes to the young boy, who also went by the nickname Joppy, online.

“Mummie and daddie love you. Forever 8 my son.”

Police were called to Whakatāne Hospital on Friday after the child died after an assault, police said.

A scene examination was carried out at a property in the small town of Te Teko.

Police are also appealing to the the public for any information that may help officers with their inquiries and investigation into the incident.

Anyone who has information that could help police is urged to contact authorities immediately on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111















