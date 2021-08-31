Wet & wild Auckland: Westies start the big clean up after lockdown rain dump

A severe thunderstorm watch in place for the upper North Island this afternoon has not failed to disappoint Aucklanders. Video / Ella Wilks / Michelle Robson

The clean-up has begun in Auckland suburbs hit hard by a massive storm that enveloped the city on Monday night forcing evacuations and cutting off roads and power.

About 50 homes were evacuated after the storm, families fleeing in the night as floodwaters rose.

Firefighters used a jetski to reach some who were trapped and surf lifesavers used IRBs to help rescue stranded people.

Civil Defence and NZDF were also called in to assist emergency services as calls for help went through the roof.

West Auckland's Kumeu, Huapai, Ranui, Piha and Henderson Valley were the worst hit with around 400 homes losing power.

Today Auckland Council and Auckland Transport were surveying damage and are expected to update road closures and other information this afternoon.

Vector has also been contacted by the Herald for the latest numbers on remaining power outages.

The storm resulted in the most rain to hit Auckland in a single weather event since 2017, with 90mm coming down each hour at storm's most ferocious moments.

Today locals in West Auckland are doing what they can to get their homes habitable.

The water has largely receded from Kumeu town centre, leaving behind debris hanging off the tops of fences that were yesterday underwater.

The owners of businesses hit by the flooding are sweeping factory floors and removing silt and debris.

Further north towards Helensville part of SH16 remains impassable to all but trucks and 4WDs.

Flood waters are still covering paddocks on both side of the road and highway.

Farmer Thomas Grace has been this morning moving stock to higher ground near Kiwitahi Rd, which is also still underwater.

"I'm giving them some hay and dry land."

Grace, who has lived in the area since 1947, said 100ml fell in his rain gauge yesterday.

"I have lived here all my life and the flood yesterday would have been the highest, if not one of the highest I've seen."

He expected the water would recede right back within the next 36-48 hours. After that he said it wound take a couple of good downpours to remove all the mud and debris.

His stock survived but not all were so lucky; one animal lay dead on the side of the road.