Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Doors open for luxuries and more freedom at level 3

Sean and Charlie getting their Coffee fix in Central Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Now that most of the country has been lifted out of lockdown, many are enjoying the luxuries of the looser restrictions and the "freedoms" that come with it.

Everywhere south of Mercer is now under alert level 3, which means things like takeaways, barista-made coffees and even outdoor recreation facilities such as golf courses are open again.

Herald Photographer George Heard has been out in Christchurch's CBD this morning.

He said traffic is busier and construction is back up and running but while people are very happy to get their caffeine fix, not every place is open.

One café owner told him she's still waiting on coffee beans to arrive.

The Riverside Market in Christchurch on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

Newstalk ZB's Courtney Winter, who is outside McDonald's in Linwood in Christchurch, says more than a dozen cars have already come through the drive-through since about 6.30am.

Harley and Aaliyah hooking into their burgers at a McDonald's in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

There is an expectation this line is going to get longer as the carpark has been split into lines by road cones to avoid any build-up.

"From what I can see it's mainly people coming to get their fix before they head to work.

"The queue hasn't reached the same lengths as it did the last time Christchurch came out of lockdown but the day is still young," she said.

The move to Level 3 was a chance to get out of the house for Christchurch mum, Natasha.- and to reward her children.

"I said to the three kids, should we go get McDonalds? They've been really good in lockdown, just because they haven't been able to do anything."

John Brown is in line at the McDonald's restaurant. He says he thought he'd treat his staff to a coffee for the beginning of level 3.

"If it was too busy I was going to go to the one on Moorhouse Ave, but I'm really surprised it's not a big wait."

A McDonald's restaurant in Wellington this morning as most of the country is lifted out of lockdown. Photo / NZH

The sun seems to be shining on those in level 3 as well with fine weather across most of the country.

It is a beautiful day in Wellington today as everywhere apart from Auckland and Northland move to level 3. Photo / Sophie Trigger

People are reporting the weather is better today in Wellington than it is in Auckland.

Can't believe Wellington not only has takeaways, but better weather than Auckland now. — Sarah Robson (@rarahsobson) August 31, 2021

And it's not just takeaways people appear to be desperate for this morning, but hot coffee too.

Arobake in Wellington gearing up for level 3. Photo / NZH

First level 3 coffee outing underway at fav cafe only a few minutes walk away… now making donation to Auckland Mission. pic.twitter.com/hN0X7dw5QC — 💚 Nicola Patrick 💚 (@NicolaPatrickNZ) August 31, 2021

People waiting for coffee in Wellington on the first day of level 3. Photo / NZH

Some golfers were already out on the green this morning as courses open up under alert level 3.

Golfers back in action at the Templeton Golf Club. Photo / George Heard

DIYers can also get their fix under Level 3. Hardware stores like Bunnings and Mitre 10 are back open today – with click and collect.

Winter was at Bunnings Tower Junction in Christchurch.

"There are signs put out across the entrance directing people to the right place for pick up. But at the moment there's no one there. It does say people need to book a timeslot to pick up their items. It's the quietest I've ever seen it."

Bunnings Warehouse at Tower Junction in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

And if your lawn has become a bit overgrown during the lockdown, if you are in a region under level 3, lawn-mowing services are available again.

Select Lawn Mowing Tauranga owner-operator Adam Fenech said he is under the pump with a "hell of a catch up" on untouched lawns.

He will be able to do 10 to 13 lawns as "the day's still as long as it was before lockdown".

Fenech said being able to work again was "a huge relief" and still wasn't sure why he wasn't allowed to work at level 4 as he hardly saw his customers anyway.

He said it was lucky the lockdown wasn't a month later as lawn growth was on a three-weekly schedule.