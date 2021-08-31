Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More than 2000 businesses ready to travel across alert levels

Police will be establishing checkpoints just south of Auckland to make sure people travelling after 11:59 tonight are doing so for essential reasons. Video / Waikato Police

Police will be establishing checkpoints just south of Auckland to make sure people travelling after 11:59 tonight are doing so for essential reasons. Video / Waikato Police

As regions south of Auckland wake up in alert level 3, staff from more than 2500 businesses are prepared to cross alert level borders under strict travel rules.

As of 9.30am yesterday, 2524 businesses had been issued with Business Travel Documentation for movement across level 3 and 4 borders.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said checkpoints were in place south of Auckland to stop motorists and to ensure their travel was essential. "Anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries separating alert level 4 and alert level 3 areas, should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel," he said.

As of 11.59pm last night, areas south of Auckland have moved to alert level 3. While Auckland and Northland remain at alert level 4.

The change in alert levels came after 49 new cases, all in Auckland, were reported on Tuesday - the lowest total in six days. There are now 612 cases in the outbreak - 597 of them in Auckland with the other 15 in Wellington and believed to be contained.

Six babies under the age of one have caught Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said. He said that news was "sobering", although none of the babies were in hospital.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the six cases reiterated the importance of widespread vaccination. Despite the relatively low overall number yesterday, it was too early, she said, to know if daily case numbers had plateaued.

Border passes - the exemptions

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) are handling business and personal travel exemptions for the current lockdowns.

Ross van der Schyff, general manager, business & consumer at MBIE, said businesses and motorists who needed to cross the alert level boundaries could apply for travel documents if they met the criteria.

Authorities have asked businesses to have systems and processes in place to minimise travel across alert boundaries.

However, six types of travel are accepted such as worker commute, delivery services and relocation travel.

Under the different alert levels, businesses are able to apply for Business Travel Documents if their travel includes worker-related commutes, delivery services, travel for a one-off service or relocation travel into a higher or lower alert level area.

Once exemption has been granted, motorists must present their document to boundary officials.

Police have set up five different checkpoints around the Auckland region.

Those checkpoints are at SH1/Mercer offramp for southbound traffic, SH1/Oram Rd for northbound traffic, Mangatawhiri Rd/SH2, East Coast Rd – Waharau Regional Park, and SH22/Pukekawa-Churchill Rd and Logan Rd.

Although Northland remains at alert level 4, Police continue to operate three checkpoints in the region. However once the region moves to alert level 3 police will operate five different checkpoints in the region.

The current police checkpoints in the region are at the SH1/SH12 intersection, Mountain Rd, Kaiwaka and Cove Rd, by Bream Tail Rd.

Once the region moves down an alert level checkpoints will be set up at, SH1/Mangawhai Rd (Twin Coast Discovery Highway), Mangawhai Rd north of Coal Hill Rd, Black Swamp, west of Rako Rd Mangawhai Rd and Cames Rd, Mangawhai Rd and Ryan Rd.

While the majority of the country will move down an alert level, Coster is asking the public to continue to limit movement.

"Police will be continuing to stop people at random across the rest of the country to ensure movement is for essential purposes only," he said.

Long queue on State Highway 1 at Mercer at a Police checkpoint after Auckland went into alert level 3 earlier this year. Photo / Dean Purcell

However he has warned motorists to expect delays.

"We are anticipating that there may be delays during peak times at these boundary checkpoints, and we are asking our community be prepared for this and to be patient," Coster said.