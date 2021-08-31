Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Judith Collins blasts 'ridiculous' TVNZ Breakfast interview with Indira Stewart

Judith Collins fires back at Breakfast presenter Indira Stewart's questioning over vaccines and MP's being Covid-19 tested before returning to parliament. Video / TVNZ

Judith Collins fires back at Breakfast presenter Indira Stewart's questioning over vaccines and MP's being Covid-19 tested before returning to parliament. Video / TVNZ

A Breakfast television interview with National Party leader Judith Collins dissolved into a barely audible shouting session this morning as she took umbrage at being questioned over her decision to travel to attend Parliament.

Appearing on TVNZ's Breakfast this morning Collins was asked to comment on her call to attend Parliament in person - travelling to Wellington from her home in Auckland - despite the national lockdown.

Presenter Indira Stewart asked the MP why she felt she was entitled to travel when thousands of other New Zealanders were staying home to prevent the spread of the deadly Delta variant of Covid-19.

Collins has faced increasing criticism for flying to Wellington yesterday after National and Act refused to support a further suspension of sittings while New Zealand was in lockdown.

They also refused to support a virtual Parliament.

On Breakfast Collins reiterated that her work was essential and she was entitled to travel to carry out her role.

She said she had been at home in isolation for two weeks, was fully vaccinated, was a meticulous contact tracing app user and that she had not been to any of the listed locations of interest.

The interview became heated as Stewart pressed her further on the decision, with Collins raising her voice and demanding the same questions be asked of the Prime Minister.

She fired up further when Stewart questioned whether she'd had a Covid-19 test before travelling.

"Why is this all about me today?" Collins exclaimed.

"Oh come on Indira this is ridiculous."

The pair proceeded to speak over each other for several minutes - Stewart trying to ask further questions on a range of subjects including the vaccine roll-out and the Pacific community and Collins trying to answer.

At times neither woman could be heard properly.

Collins said criticism of her for travelling was "a political attack".

"Parliament is simply not a 'nice to have'... it's essential in a democracy," she said.

"Ask the Prime Minister, Indira, why she is here every day - why isn't she doing it from home?

"The answer is, it's an important job, and so is the Opposition."

Collins then accused Stewart of "being more interested in talking about me than the vaccines".

And they butted heads further when Stewart asked Collins what she had done to help the Pacific community in terms of the vaccine roll-out.

"You know fully well I am deeply involved in the Pacific community... my husband's Pasifika, I talk to him every day, and also I have contacts in the Pacific community," she said.

The over-talking and raised voices continued in the 11 minute interview before Stewart cut the Opposition leader off.

"I enjoyed that, thank you Indira," Collins said.

However seconds later the frustrated MP was taking to Twitter to post about her annoyance with the interview.