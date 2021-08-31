Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Richard Prebble: Parliament is recalled; now use it

5 minutes to read
How can Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet with a dozen journalists in her daily press conferences but then claim it is unsafe to answer questions from MPs? Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION

It is at times of uncertainty and crisis we need Parliament to have a greater role not less.

After shutting Parliament with a telephone call to the Speaker, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been

