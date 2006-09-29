Westpac to repay $4.5m to clients

The court had heard how Westpac customers were charged currency exchange fees which were not adequately disclosed. Photo / File

Westpac New Zealand will pay $4.5 million compensation to present and former customers for failing to disclose currency conversion fees on credit and debit card transactions.

Up to 200,000 people are in line for a payment, which will average about $22 but vary depending on each customer’s card use.

The bank reached a settlement with the Commerce Commission in the Auckland District Court yesterday for breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

The court had heard how Westpac customers were charged currency exchange fees which were not adequately disclosed between April 2002 and December 2004.

Westpac will also pay a fine of $570,000. It is the latest bank to plead guilty to breaches of the act after the Commerce Commission investigated others for similar misconduct.