Wellington's famous Mittens the cat immortalised in song

Mittens the cat is a Wellington personality. Photo / Supplied

Wellington's most famous cat has made it into the New Zealand music charts with the hit single Mittens - Official Song.

Known to pop up at random locations such as rest homes, yoga studios and even managed isolation, Turkish angora cat Mittens has long been an icon in New Zealand's capital city.

Adding to his award of the Key to Wellington City given to the feline by Mayor Andy Foster earlier this year, and a Facebook page of 65,000 fans, Mittens reached No.1 across all genres on the iTunes Charts when the song first went live 10 days ago.

The song now sits at No.12 in the latest New Zealand Hot Singles and No.34 in the [International] Hot Singles charts, which were released on December 19.

Wellington's famous Mittens the cat has made it into to NZ's music charts. Source: Youtube / Angel Star

Co-written by 2020 Children's Tui Award Finalist Chris Sanders and Natalie Conaty, the song has also reached the top 10 in Australia, Canada and the US iTunes charts.

The full video can be watched here.

Sanders said it had been an "honour" to write the song for the famous cat and his fans.

"He has become such a huge celebrity in his own right and we felt it was fitting to give him his own song to help share his adventures around Wellington," he said.

Mitten's owner Silvio Bruinsma said the affection felt for the feline showed how animals could bring people together.

"Mittens has brought so many people together through his real-life encounters around Wellington, bringing a ray of sunshine wherever he goes."

Mittens was once brought in by Sergeant Janine Davie after he was seen nonchalantly crossing the road by the city's library. Photo / NZ Police

"He is a wonderful example of the positive influence animals can have on mental health and the community and has connected people globally in a way that very few could."

As 2020 had been a year in which many suffered from loneliness and isolation, a portion of proceeds from the iTunes song downloads would go to The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, who features in the song, said it was great to see proceeds going towards such important work, and he had high hopes for its success.

Mittens pictured with owner Silvio Bruinsma (left), while Wellington Mayor Andy Foster reads aloud a certificate outlining the honours bestowed on the cat. Photo / WCC

"Who Let the Dogs Out won a Grammy in 2001, so perhaps it will be Mittens strolling the red carpet in 2021!" he said.

The single had already clocked up nearly 10,000 views on Youtube and would also feature on Chris Sanders' third children's album, The Songs & the Stories for Kids.