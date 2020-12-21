Wellington musician accused of sexual violation granted name suppression

He appeared in the Wellington District Court. Photo / File

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

A 23-year-old musician arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into sexual offending in Wellington has been granted bail and will keep his name secret for now.

Operation Emerald was launched in October after posts were made on social media about a group of musicians.

The man has been charged with seven charges related to sexual assault and appeared in Wellington District Court today.

He is facing five charges of sexual violation and two of indecent assault. There are six complainants and seven charges in total – with alleged incidents occurring from 2017 to 2020.

All but one allegedly took place in the capital.

Judge Patrick Grace granted the man interim name suppression until the next hearing on January 28.

The maximum sentence for sexual violation is 20 years and for indecent assault it's seven years.

Last month police investigating claims of sexual assault against some in the Wellington music scene said they have received approximately 20 reports from women.

A spokesperson told the Herald at the time the nature of the reports received relates to sexual offending and assault over an 18-month period.

None of the women were minors. Police said at that stage no charges had been brought and inquiries into the case were ongoing.

Police asked anyone with further information to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.