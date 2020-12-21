KiwiRail must review safety concerns at Wellington station, report reveals

Final position of the trains to Lower Hutt and from Waikanae. Image taken from KiwiRail A Box signaller - view from A Box window. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ.

Concerns about Wellington Railway Station were raised with KiwiRail years before a near-miss between two passenger trains sparked an investigation.

In November last year, a passenger train to Lower Hutt failed to stop at a red signal and headed towards a train coming from Waikanae.

Both train drivers realised what was happening and stopped the trains 30m apart.

Although there was no collision and no one was injured, it caused considerable disruption to services.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission found the driver of the Hutt Valley train was distracted by a radio call and failed to stop.

The commission said it identified safety concerns at the station three years ago and raised these with KiwiRail.

It said KiwiRail should review its arrangements to try to reduce the risk by providing better communication between train drivers.

The commission said if these recommendations were not properly addressed, the risk to the transport system would remain.

KiwiRail has been approached for comment.