Wellington musicians: 23-year-old man on sexual assault charges

Photo / File

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

A 23-year-old musician has been arrested in relation to Operation Emerald, an ongoing investigation into sexual offending in Wellington.

The operation was launched in October after posts were made on social media about a group of musicians.

The man has been charged with seven charges related to sexual assault and is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

he is facing five charges of sexual violation and two of indecent assault.

There are six complainants and seven charges in total – with alleged incidents occurring from 2017 to 2020.

All but one allegedly took place in the capital.

The maximum sentence for sexual violation is 20 years and for indecent assault it's seven years.

The man has been stood down and will appear later today in the Wellington District Court to make a bail application.

Last month police investigating claims of sexual assault against some in the Wellington music scene said they have received approximately 20 reports from women.

A spokesperson told the Herald at the time the nature of the reports received relates to sexual offending and assault over an 18-month period.

None of the women were minors. Police said at that stage no charges had been brought and inquiries into the case were ongoing.

Police asked anyone with further information to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, (04) 801 6655.