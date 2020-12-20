Karori homicide victim named, police speaking to 'a number of people'

Police were speaking to people in relation to the investigation. Photo / NZ Herald

Police have confirmed the identity of the Wellington man found dead in Karori yesterday and are speaking to "a number of people" in relation to the homicide investigation.

On Sunday morning, police were called to a property on Percy Dyett Dr, Karori, after the man's family found him at the Wellington home.

On Monday, police said they had made progress in the investigation and had formally identified the victim as 33-year-old Rau Tongia.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said they were following strong lines of enquiry and working towards finding those responsible.

"A scene guard remains in place at the Percy Dyett Drive property while Police, alongside ESR, examine the scene," he said.

He also confirmed police had attended a disorder incident at the property at 1.25am on Sunday.

"Enquiries into this incident are forming part of the ongoing investigation into Mr Tongia's death," he said.

"The community can expect to see a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as we seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses."

He said they were speaking to several people in relation to the investigation, but asked anyone with further information to contact police.

"If you did hear or see something in the Percy Dyett Drive area at the time which may assist our enquiries, please contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711."

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.