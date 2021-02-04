Wellington's Band Rotunda to be re-vamped by the end of the year

An artist's impression of the development. Image / Supplied

Work to give Oriental Bay's iconic Band Rotunda a new lease on life will begin next week.

The building has been closed since 2012 and requires extensive earthquake strengthening and restoration work.

The council chose Cheops Holdings as the preferred developer of the building in 2019, but wok has progressed more slowly on the development than expected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project will include a new fit-out for a hospitality operator and is set to be completed by the end of this year.

Preliminary works will begin next week, with the terms and conditions of the redevelopment having now been agreed.

Wellington's Band Rotunda. Photo / WCC Heritage

Cheops Holdings managing director Maurice Clark said he hoped to attract a premier hospitality operator to the site.

"We will be approaching the international and local hospitality market in the coming months to find a long-term tenant for this special Wellington landmark."

The company has a high-profile redevelopment portfolio, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's head office at Stout St, the Public Trust Building, and Press Hall precinct.

Clark himself was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to heritage preservation and the construction industry.

The Band Rotunda has been a Wellington waterfront landmark since its original construction in 1938.

Mayor Andy Foster said it has been a place where many families and friends have frequented over the years.

"It is obviously a complex project with its feet literally in the sea, but in Maurice Clark and his companies we have a partner with an outstanding track record in strengthening and restoring challenging and significant heritage icons.

As a listed heritage building, the renovations will require resource consent.

City councillor and Heritage and Buildings Resilience portfolio leader Councillor Iona Pannett said the deal meant the council was able to keep the Band Rotunda without the huge cost of upgrading it.

"The council's heritage team has worked with Cheops on a design that retains the building's heritage significance and an important sea wall yet will deliver a superb, revitalised waterfront venue."