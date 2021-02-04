Man charged after knifepoint robbery in Thorndon, Wellington

A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery in Wellington. Photo / File

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a robbery at knifepoint in the Wellington CBD earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 3.40pm on Tuesday, police reported, and the man was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said a man was approached by three men he did not know while sitting in his silver BMW on Pipitea St, Thorndon.

A knife was presented before the group stole property and a small amount of cash.

The offenders ran into the Thorndon New World car park and got into a silver Nissan Primera, fleeing the scene via Molesworth Stt.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are following strong lines of inquiry in relation to the two other offenders," Wescott said.

"Officers urge anyone who has information that can help to come forward.

"Wellington Police are determined to disrupt and prevent offending by organised crime groups in our communities."

He said police had made 30 arrests of Nomad gang members and associates over the past six months, with some people arrested on multiple occasions.

The 20-year-old is due to next appear in Wellington District Court on February 25.