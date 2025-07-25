Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wellington City Council CEO won’t investigate Ray Chung over lewd Tory Whanau email

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Wellington mayoral candidate says he won't drop out of race over lewd Tory Whanau email.

Wellington City Council’s chief executive says he does not condone Ray Chung’s offensive sex and drugs gossip email about Mayor Tory Whanau, but won’t take the matter further.

Council CEO Matt Prosser said last week he was looking into a possible code of conduct breach after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save