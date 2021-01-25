Wellington Water against the clock to prevent wastewater discharge into harbour

The site of the broken pipe. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Wellington Water has a "matter of hours" to isolate a broken pipe before the company will have to consider discharging wastewater into the harbour.

A pipe burst at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer Sts yesterday.

The break is in a 300mm diameter cast iron pipe that was built in the early 1900s.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton told the Herald the pipe was reaching the end of its useful life and was in the company's programme for renewal or replacement in 2-3 years' time.

The hole or split is a relatively modest size in terms of the actual defect, but is problematic because the area is pressurised, Crampton said.

"Wastewater comes from businesses and residents and it flows down to the harbour edge, where it's contained in tanks and is pumped back up to the main tunnel that goes to the wastewater treatment plant.

"So, because it's under pressure, it means it gets forced out of that defect and is obviously much more tricky than if it was just a gravity flowing main."

Residents living in the area highlighted in orange are asked to minimise their water use. Photo / Supplied

Crampton said they had hoped to complete the repair overnight, but it was more complex than first thought and would now take three days.

They have now changed their focus to digging down in a different place to block and isolate the broken section of pipe.

This would mean two of the three pumps could resume removing the wastewater from tanks underneath the Michael Fowler Centre and sending it to a treatment plant.

A wastewater tunnel collapsed underneath the CBD in the final days of 2019. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Although there was no indication that wastewater has yet flowed into the harbour, Crampton described the situation as having reached a "very fine line".

"We're on the cusp at the moment of filling all of our storage up and so if we can't get this stopper put into the pipe and resume pumping during today, we will find it very hard not to cause an overflow into the harbour, he said.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton (left) and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster assess a map of the water network. Photo / Georgina Campbell

"We see it as a matter of hours now and we have all of our people down there on site ready to get into gear if that was to occur."

Sucker trucks have been brought on site to help manage the risk and Wellington Water has urged residents to flush the toilet only if essential and minimise the use of inside drains.

The public have also been asked to stay out of Whairepo lagoon.