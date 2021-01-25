Second person charged following aggravated robbery in Wellington

Police were also following "strong lines of inquiry" regarding another offender. Photo / File

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Wellington earlier this month.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said the individual is the second person charged in relation to the incident at Stellin Memorial Park in Northland on January 9.

The youth will appear in the Wellington Youth Court on Tuesday.



"Two offenders have now been charged and Police have sufficient evidence to arrest a third suspect," he said.

Police were following "strong lines of inquiry" regarding another offender, who struck the victim with a machete and was believed to be wearing a Nomad gang vest.