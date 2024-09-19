Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington train delays: Commuters struggle as staff continue industrial action

RNZ
2 mins to read
Jury set to deliberate Phillip Polkinghorne’s fate, fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon plus The Sims is coming to the big screen.

By RNZ

A Wellington commuter says she and other passengers felt like they almost passed out because of crowding on a train.

More train services were cancelled and delayed in the capital on Thursday as rail staff continued their industrial action ahead of contract talks.

This industrial action was launched after seven bargaining meetings since work for a new collective agreement started in July.

Since Tuesday they have been ‘working to rule” - taking all breaks and not working overtime or accepting alterations to their shifts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tatiana said her trip from Manor Park this morning was awful.

“I almost just passed out on a train this morning, and I was waiting half an hour for a train.”

The train stopped for about seven minutes on its approach to the station, she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A commuter at Wellington Railway Station, Colin Blake, said he was sick of the delays.

His train last night was 40 minutes late, and there were no signs indicating delays or cancellations, he said.

Meanwhile, another Wellington commuter, Tom, said he supported industrial action by train staff, despite the disruption it’s caused.

Train operator Metlink has been approached for comment.

Transdev managing director Ian ladd told RNZ it was very optimistic the dispute can be resolved at a meeting on Friday.

The action is currently expected to continue until at least Monday.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand