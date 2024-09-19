Tatiana said her trip from Manor Park this morning was awful.

“I almost just passed out on a train this morning, and I was waiting half an hour for a train.”

The train stopped for about seven minutes on its approach to the station, she said.

A commuter at Wellington Railway Station, Colin Blake, said he was sick of the delays.

His train last night was 40 minutes late, and there were no signs indicating delays or cancellations, he said.

Meanwhile, another Wellington commuter, Tom, said he supported industrial action by train staff, despite the disruption it’s caused.

Train operator Metlink has been approached for comment.

Transdev managing director Ian ladd told RNZ it was very optimistic the dispute can be resolved at a meeting on Friday.

The action is currently expected to continue until at least Monday.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.