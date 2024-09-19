By RNZ
A Wellington commuter says she and other passengers felt like they almost passed out because of crowding on a train.
More train services were cancelled and delayed in the capital on Thursday as rail staff continued their industrial action ahead of contract talks.
This industrial action was launched after seven bargaining meetings since work for a new collective agreement started in July.
Since Tuesday they have been ‘working to rule” - taking all breaks and not working overtime or accepting alterations to their shifts.