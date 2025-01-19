Bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice also assisted leading to four vehicles being seized and a large number of fines collected.

Wellington police remained “agile and persistent, ready to respond and disrupt gatherings, conduct checkpoints, and stopping drivers across the district”.

Acting area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Samuel Avison said Operation Kererū sent a clear message to those wanting to participate in disruptive and illegal activity.

“Our high visibility and enforcement approach meant groups were intercepted before they could set up in one location, meaning they were unable to participate in antisocial road user behaviours,” he said.

“Wellington police are committed to holding illegal street racers to account as we know the impact this activity has on the community.

Police impounded some vehicles after cracking down on illegal street races and other activity. Photo / Police

“Not only does it keep residents awake and damage the roads, but it places drivers, passengers, bystanders, and other motorists at extreme risk.

Avison said people should report unlawful activity to police “as possible with as much information as safely possible”.

“This will assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately respond, allow us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action,” he explained.

A car seized by police, who took a co-ordinated zero-tolerance approach within the region, specifically within the Hutt Valley area. Photo / Police

“You can report information to us by calling 111, if it is happening now, or through our 105 service for non-emergencies.”

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

