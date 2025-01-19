Wellington police were out in force last night disrupting antisocial road user gatherings across the district, with vehicle seizures, impoundments, and infringements being issued. Photo / Police
Wellington police were out in force last night disrupting antisocial road user gatherings across the district, with vehicle seizures, impoundments, and infringements being issued.
Operation Kererū saw police staff taking a co-ordinated zero-tolerance approach within the region, specifically within the Hutt Valley area.
Over the course of the night, 10 vehicles were either pink or green-stickered, three licences were suspended, 32 infringement notices were issued, three vehicles impounded, and three drivers were summonsed for excess breath alcohol.
Bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice also assisted leading to four vehicles being seized and a large number of fines collected.
Wellington police remained “agile and persistent, ready to respond and disrupt gatherings, conduct checkpoints, and stopping drivers across the district”.
Acting area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Samuel Avison said Operation Kererū sent a clear message to those wanting to participate in disruptive and illegal activity.
“Our high visibility and enforcement approach meant groups were intercepted before they could set up in one location, meaning they were unable to participate in antisocial road user behaviours,” he said.