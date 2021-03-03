Wellington Mayor Andy Foster backtracks after Central Library controversy

Wellington Central Library. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Wellington City Council is now looking to blow its proposed self-imposed debt ceiling to keep the Central Library building in public ownership.

Councillors are deliberating the Long Term Plan again, after an explosive meeting two weeks ago.

One of the most contentious decisions was Mayor Andy Foster's proposal to sell part of the library building as one of 11 last-minute cost-saving measures.

Fallout from the meeting lasted for days on end, with Foster announcing an independent review of the council's governance in the middle of it.

But public outcry over the library appears to have been heard loud and clear.

Earlier this week, councillors Nicola Young and Laurie Foon said publicly they have had a change of heart.

Today, Foster put a new proposal on the table acknowledging the "will" of his council.

He is suggesting the council exceed its proposed cap of a 225 per cent revenue-to-debt ratio in the first three years of the budget.

This would keep the building in full public ownership and allow it to reopen in 2025.

Estimates are the debt cap could be as high as 226 per cent, 234 per cent, and 228 per cent for the first three years respectively.

But even that might not eventuate as Foster is also proposing to use any underspend in the capital programme to offset the temporary breach of the debt cap, rather than allocating it to new capital spending.

If agreed to, this will be the council's preferred option for the public to consult on.