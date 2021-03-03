Gastro bug reported at 11 Wellington early childhood centres

People with gastro should stay at home until symptom-free for 48 hours. Photo / 123rf

A gastro bug is doing the rounds in early childhood centres across Wellington, health authorities have confirmed.

Regional Public Health medical officer Jill McKenzie said they had received reports of gastro illnesses at 11 different early childhood centres in the area in the past month.

"It is likely that these illnesses have been caused by gastro viruses which are spread from person to person."

She said people with gastro - or symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhoea - should not go to work, school or early childhood centres until they had been free of symptoms for 48 hours.

"Thorough hand washing and drying is important when caring for people with gastro.

"This is particularly important after using the toilet, changing nappies and before and after preparing food."