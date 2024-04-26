Councillors must declare their interests each year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District councillors’ pecuniary interests have been revealed for the current term.

Pecuniary interests are their financial, business and personal interests including certain assets, business associations and gifts they have received annually.

They must be declared each year to comply with the 2022 Local Government Act.

Along with being a marriage and civil union celebrant, Josh Chandulal-Mackay is the chairman of Age Concern Whanganui, a Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre trustee and a Pākaitore Historic Reserve Board member.

He is also the final beneficiary of the Porto Fino Trust and owns a home in Springvale.

Deputy mayor Helen Craig owns a rental property and family home in Whanganui and, through trusts, owns a farm in Whanganui and a rental property in Auckland.

She is a member of the Electoral College Civic House and is a trustee of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust and the Whanganui Heritage Restoration Trust, which receives funding from the council.

Philippa Baker Hogan, office manager and receptionist of Hogan Osteo Plus Ltd and president of the Whanganui Rowing Association, owns a commercial property in central Whanganui and rental and residential properties on St Johns Hill.

Ross Fallen and Charlotte Melser have slightly smaller property portfolios, both in Castlecliff.

Melser, who receives payments for work in event management, owns a rental property and has a half share in another, and Fallen owns a residential home.

As well as being a chartered accountant, Kate Joblin grows and produces essential lavender oil through Puaka Purple Ltd.

She has an interest in Angel’s Share Investments Ltd, which deals with residential property investment and is a trustee of the Life to the Max Trust.

Life to the Max provides social work services to at-risk youth and receives funding from the council.

Glenda Brown is the payroll administrator for Joblin’s accountancy firm - Kate Joblin and Co Ltd.

Brown also has interests in building company Ecobuild Developments Ltd and land developer Sustainability Developments Ltd.

Rob Vinsen is a trustee of the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre Trust, the Tramways Whanganui Trust and the NZ Masters Games Trust and he owns property through Katere Holdings Ltd and RL Investments Ltd.

He is a trustee and beneficiary of the RV and LC Vinsen Family Trust.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe owns a residential property on St Johns Hill and a commercial property in central Whanganui.

He has interests in ACT Investment Ltd (commercial property), CultureWorks Ltd (management consulting) and GNR Developments (property development).

Tripe also has an interest in Flowering Rata, which provides hospitality via Maria Lane Eatery, and he is a trustee of the Manawatu-Whanganui Regional Disaster Relief Fund Trust, the Mountains to Sea Partnership, the Sarjeant Gallery Trust and the Margaret Watt Children’s Trust.

Charlie Anderson has an interest in the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy and is an advisor on the Midwest Helicopters board.

He is the beneficiary of a trust that owns property in Whanganui East.

Peter Oskam has interests in the Takahuri Trust Ltd and the Pukeko Trust.

Michael Law has interests in Necta NZ Ltd (AI recruitment), Surge Management Group Ltd (management consulting) and Surge Coach Ltd (leadership development).

He is a trustee on the Wanganui Education Trust and Tramways Wanganui Trust and owns a family home in Whanganui East.

Jenny Duncan is the beneficiary of a trust that owns property on St Johns Hill and has interests in Success Advisors NZ Ltd, Raeburn Property No 1. Ltd and Daniels & Duncan Family Trust.

She is the chair of the Whanganui River Enhancement Trust and, along with Baker Hogan, is a trustee of the Four Regions Trust.

Whanganui Rural Community Board chair David Wells has interests in the DJ & CJ Wells Family Trust, the Whanganui Rural Halls Trust, and kiwifruit grower Te Maire Kiwifruit Investments Ltd Partnership.

His deputy, Grant Skilton, is partner/manager of the Aorere Farms Partnership and has interests in Five Star Pork Co-op Limited, which deals with pork marketing.

Skilton also owns houses and farmland at Tayforth and Pakaraka and is a trustee and beneficial interest holder of the Grants Trust, the Skilton Family Trust and the Cogger-Skilton Trust.

