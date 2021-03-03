Detonators brought to police station sparked Marton lockdown

Cordons were in place in the Rangitīkei town of Marton on Wednesday after a person reported to the police station with what appeared to be explosives. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have confirmed the items at the centre of Marton's lockdown on Wednesday afternoon were detonators.

Much of central Marton was closed as police responded to what was believed to be explosives found in a car.

Police were alerted around 1.30pm, after a member of the public reported to the police station in the Rangitīkei town with what was believed to be explosives in their vehicle.

It is understood the member of the public found the items at a private property and travelled to the police station in Stewart St to hand them in.

A cordon was swiftly put in place on Stewart St from Morris St to High St.

Both the police station and a nearby doctor's surgery were evacuated, and Marton School was placed in lockdown as a precaution.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was contacted and travelled to Marton from Wellington.

Police said the team arrived just after 5pm and examined the items, which were quickly found to be standard detonators and electrical detonators with a safety fuse.

The cordons were lifted around 5.30pm.