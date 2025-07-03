Last year, major supermarket chain Woolworths New Zealand implored the Government to improve the trespass laws, saying there were “not enough teeth” in the current legislation, according to a report from RNZ.

The Government has proposed several changes to the Trespass Act. Photo / Alex Burton

The chain said individuals who were trespassed from one Woolworths store could just go into another one.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said offenders had been treating trespass notices “like a joke”.

“These changes send a clear message: enough is enough. If you threaten retail workers or steal from businesses, don’t expect to walk back in like nothing happened,” McKee said.

“Our goal before the bill is introduced is to explore how best to support retailers when distributing notices to those who refuse to engage.”

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Michael Craig

It follows a series of recent justice announcements from the Government. Last week, Goldsmith announced plans to increase prison sentences for people who assault first responders, such as paramedics, firefighters and prison officers.

The changes would create a new offence for assaulting an on-duty first responder or prison officer. The maximum sentences for assaulting with intent to injure, or injuring with intent to injure, would be increased by two years.

The Government is also planning to introduce specific offences for coward punches, with maximum penalties as high as life imprisonment if the victim dies.

In announcing the changes, Goldsmith acknowledged the Government’s crime crackdown would likely see prison numbers rise in the short term.

“A ‘coward punch’ gets its name for obvious reasons. These attacks affect everyday Kiwis and are often committed by cowardly attackers, who strike when the victim is distracted,” Goldsmith said.

“We know how dangerous they are. People can be killed or suffer lifelong brain injuries, yet perpetrators often receive lenient and insufficient sentences.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.