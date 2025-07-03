Last year, major supermarket chain Woolworths New Zealand implored the Government to improve the trespass laws, saying there were “not enough teeth” in the current legislation, according to a report from RNZ.
The chain said individuals who were trespassed from one Woolworths store could just go into another one.
“Our goal before the bill is introduced is to explore how best to support retailers when distributing notices to those who refuse to engage.”
It follows a series of recent justice announcements from the Government. Last week, Goldsmith announced plans to increase prison sentences for people who assault first responders, such as paramedics, firefighters and prison officers.
The changes would create a new offence for assaulting an on-duty first responder or prison officer. The maximum sentences for assaulting with intent to injure, or injuring with intent to injure, would be increased by two years.