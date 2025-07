Armed police are attending an emergency on a train at Ōtāhuhu Station.

Armed police swarmed a train this afternoon as they attended an emergency situation at Ōtāhuhu Station.

Auckland Transport (AT) confirmed that an “emergency services incident took place at the Ōtāhuhu Train Station at around 1.25pm this afternoon”.

A witness told the Herald that heavily armed police were seen entering the station and boarding one of the trains parked on the tracks.

Police confirmed they were attending an incident at the scene.