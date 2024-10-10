“There’s footage that shows there was no fight, Luke just turned his back and this guy [allegedly] hit him . . . Even if there was an argument that we don’t know of, you turn your back and you walk away,” Smith said.
“Luke is not an aggressive child . . . [he] would rather walk away,” she said.
“I know my child personally, I gave birth to him. That’s what made it so hard for us to accept.”
She had been expecting Luke home that night, but received a call from Luke’s friend shortly after 3am saying her son had been assaulted and was “bleeding severely”.
“I said to the guy, this friend of his, ‘stay with him, stay with him,’” Smith said.
When the friend called to say Luke was being rushed to Wellington Hospital, Smith and her husband, Brian Smith, hurried there as well.
On arrival, doctors were doing a CT scan on Luke. After receiving the results, they broke the hard news to his parents.
“[The doctor said] Luke had severe brain damage and we will hope for the swelling to go down, and if it’s not going down it’s fatal.”
Their son was placed on life support for the night, and in the morning doctors told the Smiths that Luke was brain dead, but that they would keep him on life support for another 24 hours to see if there were any changes.
There were no changes and Luke did not respond to tests at the end of the 24 hours, and his parents made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support.
He died shortly after, and is being farewelled by his South African and African community in a memorial service tomorrow, at the Trentham Masonic Centre in Upper Hutt.
Smith said the New Zealand Government must step up and pay for his funeral and repatriation costs, adding one funeral parlour had quoted them $20,000.
“This happened in this country and he was a visitor here,” she said.
“When you apply to New Zealand, then they paint you this dream that it is a safe country. We moved out of South Africa because of the violence there, to provide safety for my child and us, and look what happened here.
“You know, I’m coming from Cape Town . . . it’s the murder capital of South Africa, we’re coming from there. My child was safe.”
Smith said she had also spoken to one mother whose son was now permanently disabled after an assault.
“There was a lot of other incidents but it was swept under the mat. I’m not going to do that with my child, I’m going to stand up for my child, and I’m going to stand up for his rights. They messed with the wrong family.”
Smith intends to spend some time in South African before coming back for the court case, and will decide after the court case whether she wants to remain living in New Zealand.
Luke had big dreams and wanted to learn a trade, but was told he could not take the course he wanted in New Zealand. He was planning to return to South Africa in November, then move back to New Zealand once he had learned his trade.
“We used to sit together and he would show me on the laptop, ‘mummy, this is my plans for the future’. I said to him ‘Luke, what do you want to do?’ He said ‘I want to go to South Africa, do my trade and come back’.”
Being a close family, she and her husband had both cried over their son’s decision to leave, but accepted it, she said.
Luke was their only child, as Smith was told it would be unsafe for her to carry another pregnancy after he was born.
“I said ‘Luke you must give mummy six grandchildren one day’ and he said to me ‘yes, mummy, I will, but you must look after them’.