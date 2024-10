Over 38,000 people reported on GeoNet they felt the strong earthquake that struck Wellington at 5am this morning.

Tens of thousands of Kiwis were awakened by a strong, shallow earthquake centred near Wellington this morning.

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 33km at 5.08am.

The earthquake was centred 25km west of Wellington and was felt by 37,000 people, according to GeoNet.

GeoNet said the shaking could be felt as far south as Christchurch and as far north as Auckland.