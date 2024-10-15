By Nick James of RNZ
- Wellington City Council will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm.
- It comes after the central government called the council a “shambles” and said it would intervene if necessary.
- The meeting would see councillors discuss the council’s long term plan amendment process after it voted not to sell it’s airport shares.
Wellington City Councillors will hold an urgent meeting Wednesday afternoon after the Government threatened to intervene.
On Tuesday, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown told media he was seeking advice from officials on the options available to him and thresholds to intervene in the city council.
It came after the council voted last Thursday to stop the sale of its 34% stake in Wellington Airport.