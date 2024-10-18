Advertisement
Wellington City Council Thorndon Quay roadworks coincide with school exams, Queen Margaret College appalled

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Thorndon Quay in Wellington is going through a major upgrade to install new cycleways and bus lanes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection of Tinakori Rd, Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd, creating up to six months of disruption.
  • Queen Margaret College principal Jayne-Ann Young says the timing overlooks the needs of students and staff during senior exams.
  • Wellington City Council says the changes will enhance safety and alleviate traffic issues at the intersection.

The latest chapter of controversial roadworks on Wellington’s Thorndon Quay has sparked concerns about disruption during school exams.

A roadworks notice delivered yesterday advised traffic lights will be installed at the intersection of Tinakori Rd, Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd from October 28.

The intersection has been described as a “major gateway to Wellington”, with commuters from the northern suburbs and Hutt Valley using it to access Thorndon.

Work could take between four to six months and will require the uphill lane on Tinakori Rd between Thorndon Quay and Cottleville Terrace to be closed, with a detour in place.

Roadworks on Thorndon Quay have been blamed for the closure of Bordeaux Bakery. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Queen Margaret College (QMC) principal Jayne-Ann Young said the school found out yesterday.

Young was appalled and disappointed by the decision to start new roadworks without prior consultation.

“This poorly timed action directly impacts us and overlooks the important needs of our students and staff during this critical examination period of the school year.”

Young expected the situation to cause significant disruption and create safety concerns not only for QMC but nearby schools Wellington Girls’ College, St Mary’s College and Thorndon School as well.

The timing could not be worse given exams were on at the same time and other important Term 4 events, she said.

The planned detour is via Davis St and Hobson St. The downhill lane on Tinakori Rd will remain open.

Hobson St, where QMC is located, was not designed to handle heavy traffic and the detour will cause additional congestion and disruption, Young said.

QMC planned to contact the council to share these concerns and propose alternative solutions, she said.

The school urged the community to do the same.

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said the intersection was being upgraded because it could be dangerous.

“The signalisation of this turn will increase safety for all road users, and help alleviate peak hour back-ups for motorists.”

Barton-Chapple said the lane closure would not significantly impact access to schools in the area.

“We’re in contact with all schools, and their main entranceways are well away from these works. Some residents and parents doing car drop-offs may have a short detour.

“The majority of the works will also take place in the summer holidays.”

Wellington City councillor Nicola Young said the lane closure would be a fiasco. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Barton-Chapple said the council’s construction contractor was engaging “extensively” with businesses, residents and schools in the area to inform them of the temporary traffic management.

This included letter drops and meetings with impacted businesses from the end of September, letter drops and emails to residents and community groups in early October and a reminder sent out today, she said.

City councillor for Lambton ward Nicola Young said the detour would push more traffic on to Thorndon Quay- a road that’s already under “enormous stress”.

Thorndon Quay has been embroiled in Let’s Get Wellington Moving, legal action, “crazy” raised pedestrian crossings, a sea of road cones, and most recently has been being blamed for the demise of Bordeaux Bakery after 30 years in business.

Young, who has opposed the changes to Thorndon Quay, said this latest chapter of roadworks would be a fiasco.

“It’s mad. This is a major gateway to Wellington.

“Once again the city council is doing its best to make our city unliveable. When is it going to stop?”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

