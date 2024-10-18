Barton-Chapple said the council’s construction contractor was engaging “extensively” with businesses, residents and schools in the area to inform them of the temporary traffic management.
This included letter drops and meetings with impacted businesses from the end of September, letter drops and emails to residents and community groups in early October and a reminder sent out today, she said.
City councillor for Lambton ward Nicola Young said the detour would push more traffic on to Thorndon Quay- a road that’s already under “enormous stress”.
“Once again the city council is doing its best to make our city unliveable. When is it going to stop?”
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.