A woman who formerly worked as a financial adviser in Perth will be sent back to Australia to face 136 theft charges after her extradition bid failed.
The Magistrates Court of Western Australia issued New Zealand citizen Marion Joan Pearson with a warrant for her arrest on theft charges in December 2018.
In 2019, she was arrested and the District Court in New Zealand endorsed the Australian warrant for her extradition, granting her bail and interim name suppression.
Pearson was found eligible to be extradited, with the court rejecting her arguments that extradition would be “unjust or oppressive due to the time that had passed since the alleged offences”.