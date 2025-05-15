Police allege it then drove into the Warehouse car park in Takanini Village and picked up a woman.

The car then rammed an approaching police car, officers say, alongside several others, as it erratically left the car park.

Around this time, the Police Eagle helicopter began following the car.

Shortly after, police saw the woman getting out of the car with allegedly stolen property.

It continued travelling through the surrounding area until eventually driving onto the Southern Motorway southbound at Takanini.

Road spikes were successfully deployed at the Bombay off-ramp.

The vehicle then drove back onto the Southern Motorway heading north before eventually stopping near Ramamara.

Police followed the driver after he got out of the car and say he ran across the motorway into the surrounding area.

Inspector Peter Raynes said the man has since been taken into custody without incident. The woman has also been arrested, and the stolen property has been recovered.

“Police are aware several vehicles may have been damaged during the incident. [We] are asking anyone who has had their vehicle damaged or anyone who witnessed the driving behaviour to contact us.

“Please call 105 using the reference number P062560926.”