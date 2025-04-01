- A man with over 20 warrants was arrested after a high-speed chase in Auckland.
- The vehicle was spiked on Wairau Road after driving dangerously.
- The 38-year-old faces charges including dangerous driving and possession of methamphetamine; police oppose bail.
A wanted man with more than 20 warrants for his arrest led police on a high-speed pursuit across Auckland this morning.
The man was taken into custody following the incident after his vehicle was successfully spiked nearly an hour after the incident began.
Auckland Airport police say officers saw a vehicle of interest just before 8am and approached it to speak to the people inside.
Acting Waitematā east area prevention manager, acting Inspector Tim Williams, says the vehicle then fled at high speed.