“Officers have elected not to pursue the vehicle and a short time later Eagle has observed it travelling at speed on State Highway 20.

“The driver has continued on through Auckland and into the North Shore, where it exited and briefly went into a nearby underground carpark where it’s believed passengers were dropped off.”

Williams says the vehicle continued driving dangerously, overtaking traffic, running red lights and even driving on the footpath.

“At about 8.50am the vehicle was successfully spiked on Wairau Rd, Totara Vale, however, it has continued on driving in a dangerous manner and collided with another member of the public’s vehicle.”

Police say it is very lucky that no one was injured and the damage caused by the fleeing driver was minor.

Police say the safety of other road users should not be put at risk during peak-hour traffic.

“Great teamwork and a co-ordinated approach led to this man being apprehended and held to account for his behaviour.”

A 38-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges including aggravated failing to stop, dangerous driving, assault with a blunt instrument and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say they will be opposing the man’s bail.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.