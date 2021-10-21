Wellington City Council considering selling its share of the airport

Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council is considering selling its 34 per cent share in the airport.

A secret paper was set to be considered in a public excluded part of a Finance and Performance Committee meeting this afternoon.

But it was revealed after a narrow vote for the matter to be discussed in public.

Any consultation with the public would be done through an amendment to the Long Term Plan alongside the 2022/23 Annual Plan.

The council has undertaken a balance sheet review, looking at its airport shareholding and a portfolio of ground leases dating back to the 19th century.

Council officials consider these assets are susceptible to climate change, natural hazard risk, and potentially the longer lasting implications of Covid-19.

"Council's investment holdings are sizable but lack diversification and are relatively illiquid. In the event of a major disruption Council would be unable to release equity from these investments quickly, and the value of the assets could be significantly impaired."

Officials said it was prudent to explore changes to manage this financial exposure and ensure the portfolio better supported the council to deliver on its strategic priorities and manage risks.

Airport returns have been relatively volatile in recent years and there are risks to shareholding value, officials said.

The airport paid no dividend in 2021 and has confirmed no dividend will be paid in 2022.