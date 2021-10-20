Wind down in Marlborough in New Zealand's best Travel Deals

View from the Marlborough Vintners Hotel , Marlborough 8. Photo / Jennie Milsom

WINE COUNTRY

Spend two nights in the Rose Cottage at The Honest Lawyer — a four-star, country-style pub in Nelson, then head over the hill for two nights in an Executive Suite at the five-star Marlborough Vintners Hotel in Blenheim. Four days' car hire gives you the freedom to explore beaches, vineyards and cellar doors. A guided cycling wine tour is included. From $839pp, double share. Book by October 26. Airfares to Nelson additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/tours/nelson/nelsonself-drive-nelson-blenheim-self-drive-itinerary-5-day-self-drive-14921444

INTO THE WILDERNESS

Venture into the spectacular MacKenzie Country on a Cass Valley Backcountry 4WD Tour. Tekapo Adventures destinations are all through remote, private land, so the wilderness is all yours. This three-hour tour travels through one of New Zealand's finest merino wool providers, Glenmore Station. You'll experience mountains and glaciers, river crossings, native birdlife and high-country stock. From $209pp, this tour also has a four-member group package for $650.

Contact: Tekapo Adventures, 020 4156 4900, info@ tekapoadventures.com or tekapoadventures.com/touritem/cass-valley-backcountry-tour

SAY BULA!

Fiji is opening its resorts from February 1. Book by close of business October 24 for five-night stays, departing from Auckland or Christchurch (or seven-night stays from Wellington). Return Fiji Airways flights included, accommodation at the five-star Shangri La Yanuca Island Fiji, Coral Coast, in an Ocean Deluxe Room. Breakfasts, lunches and dinners included, from $1079pp for five nights and $1319pp for seven nights. Travel from February 1-March 31, or May 1-June 26.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555, ask for the "Bula Bubble" airfare. Check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15032078

TOP OF THE SOUTH

A three-night stay in a Superior Room at Scenic Hotel Marlborough and a full day tour with wine tastings and a seafood-inspired cruise are priced from $609pp, share twin. Return hotel transfers and a driver-guide are included. Flights and rental car hire can also be arranged for additional cost. Travel by March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/blenheimwine

PADDLE UP

Take your family on a gentle kayak across Nelson's picturesque Haven to the Boulderbank to New Zealand's second-oldest lighthouse. Moana Paddle Nelson has discounted its three-hour, guided excursions to $200 forafamily of four. There's also family paddleboarding off Tahunanui Beach, now $80/hour forafamily of four. More trips available daily.

Contact: Moana Paddle Nelson, 027-272-7259, info@paddlenelson.co.nz or paddlenelson.co.nz