Independent review announced of Wellington's wastewater treatment operations

Moa Point treatment plant. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Water has commissioned an independent review of wastewater treatment operations following 10 warnings, infringement, and abatement notices in the past 18 months.

Veolia is responsible for running all the wastewater treatment plants in the metropolitan Wellington region.

Today Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton announced the independent review of the organisation's current operating model with Veolia.

Recent issues include a dry weather sludge discharge in August from the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant that was identified by the community.

"Veolia did not notify us of this incident – they should have. This incident, and the ones before it, highlighted to us that action is needed now", Crampton said.

"Having this unreported bypass on top of the other events we've had over the last couple of years with this operator has meant we have to draw a line in the sand. We have to review this operating model and work out what we need to do differently because we can't have this happening."

Veolia has been approached for comment.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Crampton said Wellington Water's role was to be a steward of water, which meant taking care of the environment.

"We take this responsibility seriously and maintain high standards of ourselves and our operator to reduce the environmental impact of our operations."

Crampton said the company has been working with Veolia to improve its performance over the past year with the intent of reviewing the current operating model and arrangements at the end of the year.

"The public expects that wastewater, collected from houses and businesses, to be fully treated before it is put in the ocean. Unfortunately, these notices and incident are an indication that the wastewater treatment plants are not being operated to a standard that we would expect, which is why we're initiating the review now."

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said she was frustrated and disappointed to hear of Veolia's stewardship at the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"I welcome a vigorous review wholeheartedly and look forward to the findings. Porirua City Council and our community expect all our facilities to adhere to robust operating and reporting standards.

"I'd like to assure the Titahi Bay community and the Our Bay Our Say group that the Council has heard them, and these actions being taken we hope will lead to a safer and healthier Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour."

In addition to the independent review, Wellington Water will also look at a more robust reporting framework for notifying the public of discharges and bypasses.

The independent review will be led by Roly Frost and Raveen Jaduram is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021.