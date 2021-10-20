Mum drives car into UK climate protesters blocking the road in London

UK Mum drives her car into climate protesters blocking the road. Video / Insulate Britain

A furious mother drove her Range Rover into climate protesters in the UK, claiming they were making her child late for school.

The shocking footage has been circulating online, showing the moment the woman got out of her car and ripped the banner from the protesters and shouted at them, before getting back into the vehicle and driving into them.

The protesters were on the road calling on the UK government to insulate homes to protect the elderly and vulnerable population.

The protest took place in east London and the woman was driving her child to school in the black Range Rover when she encountered the people blocking the road.

The woman unleashed a furious rant at the protesters, shouting at them to move. Photo / Twitter

"I'm not joking my son needs to get to school… move out the way, now," she yells at the demonstrators, who were sitting on the road with their banner.

"My son is 11 and he needs to get to school and I need to get to work," she continues.

The protesters react calmly, telling her they "understand", with one of them saying "I'm sorry".

The woman then returned to the car and began to drive. Photo / Twitter

As they refuse to move from the road, the woman gets back in the vehicle and begins driving over them.

She then exits the car again, shouting: "My son needs to get to school, I don't care what your f***ing issue is!"

The footage has been watched more than 2.5 million times since it was shared on Twitter earlier this week.

It is not clear how the incident ended.