Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Auckland and Northland overnight, with local flooding expected in parts.

MetService forecasts ongoing severe weather, including potential hail and small tornadoes.

Southern regions like Bay of Plenty face prolonged adverse conditions, with warnings until tonight.

The worst of the weather should ease from late this morning in the north, but regions further south face a longer wait as a tropically-fuelled disturbance strikes the country.

A wild night of heavy rain and thunderstorms was forecast for Auckland and Northland overnight, sparking warnings to commuters and residents yesterday.

The bands of “messy weather” included rain until daylight before easing through the day in Auckland, the city council’s emergency management general manager Adam Maggs said.

“We expect local flooding and water pooling, especially after any heavy falls of rain”, said Maggs, as he warned residents to check gutters and drains.

“These are most likely to be in the north and east of Auckland.”

He said if life or property was at risk at any time, call 111, but otherwise Auckland Council could be contacted on 09 301 0101 for reporting blocked drains and online via the council website’s ‘report a problem’ link if trees have come down in public areas.

Maggs also warned commuters to check the forecast and plan ahead of their journeys. MetService’s rain radar was last night forecasting wet weather in the city during this morning’s commute.

Thunderstorms were forecast in Auckland until 5am and in Northland until 11am, with hail and small tornadoes possible.

“Some areas could see larger accumulations of rain than others & impacts are possible with the high intensity rainfall”, MetService said in its watch.

Localised downpours were also possible, they said.

MetService’s heavy rain watch expires for Northland at 11am and Coromandel Peninsula and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, at 2pm.

View from space 🛰



You can see the clouds moving northwards along the Australian coast before coming back towards us from the northwest and bringing rain 🙄



The Tasman Sea is going to be the centre of weather systems to affect us into next week. pic.twitter.com/FKk5bustG3 — MetService (@MetService) June 13, 2024

Those further south have a longer wait for a reprieve from the winter soaker today.

Bay of Plenty and Rotorua are under a heavy rain warning until 8pm, with 80mm to 110mm expected during the event. Taupō is under a heavy rain watch until 9pm and Mt Taranaki until 7pm.

And in Tasman, northwest of Motueka in the South Island, a 24-hour heavy rain warning continues until 6pm, with 120mm to 150mm expected, according to MetService.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.”

The wet weather is thanks to a low pressure system west of the country, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“It is going to be bringing bands of rain over the next few days.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.



