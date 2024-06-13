MetService has issued a thunderstorm watch that will last until noon. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a thunderstorm watch that will last until noon. Photo / NZME

Motorists are being advised to take care on the roads as MetService issues a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island as rain lashed the region overnight.

The watch was issued this morning and follows a heavy rain watch announced yesterday that will last until 1pm today.

The severe thunderstorm and downpour risk is expected to ease over Northland by 10.30am; however, there may still be some isolated thunderstorms in the region this afternoon, according to MetService.

The watch includes warnings that driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Surface or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, may also lead to slips.

Periods of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms as well as localised downpours are expected to affect Northland.

Localised downpours of 25-40mm/h are possible in some places, which could occur with or without thunderstorms.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.