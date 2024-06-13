A wild night of heavy rain and thunderstorms is forecast for Auckland and Northland as a tropically-fuelled disturbance drags a day of rain across the north.

“Heads up Auckland”, MetService tweeted this afternoon.

“Our expert forecasters have decided to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for potential downpours with the rain tonight. Some areas could see larger accumulations of rain than others & impacts are possible with the high intensity rainfall.”

Periods of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms are expected in Auckland overnight from 10pm to 5am, and from 3pm today to 11am tomorrow in Northland, the weather service says.

Localised downpours are also possible, MetService said in its watch.

“Between 10pm tonight and 5am [tomorrow], localised downpours of 25-40mm/h are possible in some parts of the Auckland region (including the islands of the Inner Hauraki Gulf). These downpours could occur with or without thunderstorms.”

Northland has now also been added to the Severe Thunderstorm Watch but from 3pm this afternoon.



Keep an eye on the skies and we'll issue a warning if our forecaster analyses a severe thunderstorm on our radar network.https://t.co/HZ2TSD5rV7 pic.twitter.com/vPeduFYG80 — MetService (@MetService) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Northland driving conditions would be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain, MetService said.

“The thunderstorm and downpour risk initially starts in the Far North this afternoon, then spreads southwards to other parts of Northland this evening.”

Northland has a heavy rain watch in place until 11am tomorrow, with a moderate chance of an upgrade to a warning, MetService said.

“Thunderstorms and localised downpours possible.”

Heads up Auckland ⛈



Our expert forecasters have decided to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for potential downpours with the rain tonight.



Some areas could see larger accumulations of rain than others & impacts are possible with the high intensity rainfall.@AklCouncil… pic.twitter.com/RG6FjbDVhx — MetService (@MetService) June 12, 2024

There’s a low pressure system to the west of the country, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“It is going to be bringing bands of rain over the next few days while it’s around.”

Aucklanders and Northlanders are being warned the wet weather could cause surface or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or valleys, and could also spark slips.

Auckland’s heavy rain watch, which also extends to Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula, is from 8pm today to 2pm tomorrow when periods of heavy rain may approach warning criteria, MetService said.

Thunderstorms and localised downpours are also possible, they said.

The rain should ease to showers in the afternoon, before easing in the evening, although thunderstorms and hail are possible until evening.

Despite the foul conditions, it’ll be mild for the time of year, with a high of 18C forecast in Auckland tomorrow, 3C above the June average. A high of 18C is forecast for Whangārei tomorrow.

“Northeasterlies [will be] turning southwesterly in the afternoon, fresh in the evening”, they said for Auckland.

The heavy rain and possible thunderstorms would also likely bring windy conditions, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

“Especially overnight, Thursday into Friday, into the northern areas.”

The watches are among a slew of weather warnings and watches around the country.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Tasman, northwest of Motueka, from 24 hours from 6pm today, with 120mm to 150mm expected.

Bay of Plenty and Rotorua are under a heavy rain warning until 8pm today.

Taupō and Mt Taranaki have heavy rain watches until this evening, and Fiordland and the Westland ranges until 4am tomorrow.

