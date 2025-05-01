Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Snow in May set to stay at Mt Hutt as storm hits the south

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Floodwater has inundated homes and roads as heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and 7-metre swells smash the country’s east coast.

The storm that has brought flooding to parts of Canterbury has also brought a major snow dump to the region’s biggest ski field.

Mt Hutt has recorded 80cm of snow with “more to come”, according to its social media channels.

Weathercam from Mt Hutt showing a thick base of snow ahead of the ski season. Photo / Mt Hutt
Weathercam from Mt Hutt showing a thick base of snow ahead of the ski season. Photo / Mt Hutt

Often early season snow dumps don’t last – but the bumper snowfall over the past 24 hours could “begin to pack down under its own weight” says the post.

Mt Hutt Ski Field staff are expecting most of that snow to stick around when the weather clears this weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Time to wax the kit up – it’s game on.”

Snow on Porters Pass/State Highway 73. Photo / George Heard
Snow on Porters Pass/State Highway 73. Photo / George Heard

Elsewhere, Porters Lodge reported 20cm of snow with a chance of “snow play” this weekend. Further south, Cardrona had “a little dusting overnight”, and Coronet Peak was similar.

Snow blankets the New Zealand Defence Force Base at Tekapo. Photo / NZDF
Snow blankets the New Zealand Defence Force Base at Tekapo. Photo / NZDF

The wintry blast that supplied Mt Hutt’s heavy fall also reached Tekapo. The NZ Defence Force posted photos of a snow-white base this morning with trucks and cabins covered.

A thick crust of snow on the cabin roofs at the New Zealand Defence Force Base at Tekapo. Photo / NZDF
A thick crust of snow on the cabin roofs at the New Zealand Defence Force Base at Tekapo. Photo / NZDF

Between 10 and 15cm has fallen on the shore of Lake Tekapo.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell is heading to Canterbury to assess widespread flooding from torrential downpours.

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Selwyn District.

Canterbury’s Selwyn District is under a state of emergency after widespread flooding in the area overnight. Snow on Porters Pass/SH73. Photo / George Heard
Canterbury’s Selwyn District is under a state of emergency after widespread flooding in the area overnight. Snow on Porters Pass/SH73. Photo / George Heard

MetService has upgraded Wellington’s wind warning to a rare red level, with destructive 140km/h gales and a threat to life from flying items and falling trees.

“Destructive winds will cause widespread damage, including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply.”

Residents of the Canterbury town of Doyleston are sandbagging their homes as the rain continues to fall. Photo / George Heard
Residents of the Canterbury town of Doyleston are sandbagging their homes as the rain continues to fall. Photo / George Heard

The warning was issued at 10am and will last for 13 hours until 3am tomorrow.

“Stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel. Be ready for power and communication outages.”

MetService said the wind would peak this afternoon, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops, before easing this evening.

Wellington Electricity is recording more than 1400 unplanned power outages across its network, many of which are in the Hutt Valley.

The worst-affected areas are Wainuiomata, Kelson, Belmont, Avalon, and Epuni, where there are at least 1165 outages as of 2pm.

The estimated restoration time is 11pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand