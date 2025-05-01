“Time to wax the kit up – it’s game on.”
Elsewhere, Porters Lodge reported 20cm of snow with a chance of “snow play” this weekend. Further south, Cardrona had “a little dusting overnight”, and Coronet Peak was similar.
The wintry blast that supplied Mt Hutt’s heavy fall also reached Tekapo. The NZ Defence Force posted photos of a snow-white base this morning with trucks and cabins covered.
Between 10 and 15cm has fallen on the shore of Lake Tekapo.
Meanwhile, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell is heading to Canterbury to assess widespread flooding from torrential downpours.
A local state of emergency has been declared for the Selwyn District.
MetService has upgraded Wellington’s wind warning to a rare red level, with destructive 140km/h gales and a threat to life from flying items and falling trees.
“Destructive winds will cause widespread damage, including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply.”
The warning was issued at 10am and will last for 13 hours until 3am tomorrow.
“Stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel. Be ready for power and communication outages.”
MetService said the wind would peak this afternoon, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops, before easing this evening.
Wellington Electricity is recording more than 1400 unplanned power outages across its network, many of which are in the Hutt Valley.
The worst-affected areas are Wainuiomata, Kelson, Belmont, Avalon, and Epuni, where there are at least 1165 outages as of 2pm.
The estimated restoration time is 11pm.