Floodwater has inundated homes and roads as heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and 7-metre swells smash the country’s east coast.

1 May, 2025 02:48 AM 2 mins to read

The storm that has brought flooding to parts of Canterbury has also brought a major snow dump to the region’s biggest ski field.

Mt Hutt has recorded 80cm of snow with “more to come”, according to its social media channels.

Weathercam from Mt Hutt showing a thick base of snow ahead of the ski season. Photo / Mt Hutt

Often early season snow dumps don’t last – but the bumper snowfall over the past 24 hours could “begin to pack down under its own weight” says the post.

Mt Hutt Ski Field staff are expecting most of that snow to stick around when the weather clears this weekend.