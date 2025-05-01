“Time to wax the kit up – it’s game on.”

Snow on Porters Pass/State Highway 73. Photo / George Heard

Elsewhere, Porters Lodge reported 20cm of snow with a chance of “snow play” this weekend. Further south, Cardrona had “a little dusting overnight”, and Coronet Peak was similar.

Snow blankets the New Zealand Defence Force Base at Tekapo. Photo / NZDF

The wintry blast that supplied Mt Hutt’s heavy fall also reached Tekapo. The NZ Defence Force posted photos of a snow-white base this morning with trucks and cabins covered.

A thick crust of snow on the cabin roofs at the New Zealand Defence Force Base at Tekapo. Photo / NZDF

Between 10 and 15cm has fallen on the shore of Lake Tekapo.

Meanwhile, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell is heading to Canterbury to assess widespread flooding from torrential downpours.

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Selwyn District.

Canterbury's Selwyn District is under a state of emergency after widespread flooding in the area overnight.

MetService has upgraded Wellington’s wind warning to a rare red level, with destructive 140km/h gales and a threat to life from flying items and falling trees.

“Destructive winds will cause widespread damage, including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply.”

Residents of the Canterbury town of Doyleston are sandbagging their homes as the rain continues to fall. Photo / George Heard

The warning was issued at 10am and will last for 13 hours until 3am tomorrow.

“Stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel. Be ready for power and communication outages.”

MetService said the wind would peak this afternoon, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops, before easing this evening.

Wellington Electricity is recording more than 1400 unplanned power outages across its network, many of which are in the Hutt Valley.

The worst-affected areas are Wainuiomata, Kelson, Belmont, Avalon, and Epuni, where there are at least 1165 outages as of 2pm.

The estimated restoration time is 11pm.