MetService National weather: June 8th - 10th.

Many New Zealand areas are set for another day of stormy weather, with new warnings already this morning for the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington.

Western areas of the North and South Island are expected to bear the brunt of the poor weather today, with a number of MetService-issued weather warnings in force - and long with it, heavy winds and seas.

MetService issued a new storm warning for Kāpiti, saying it expects the bad weather to track near Ōtaki, Paraparaumu, Waikanae, Paekakariki, Kāpiti Island, the Southern Tararua Ranges and Te Horo about 6am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wellington Radar Area https://t.co/ngEZYVLcJj pic.twitter.com/EbVpqrcmd0 — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 9, 2022

People should take care if they're driving, get back to land if on the water, and shelter indoors if possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Taranaki, Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Marlborough.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wellington Radar Area https://t.co/4mtvCqVkS5 pic.twitter.com/sv6pAkkOiD — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 9, 2022

The unsettled, messy weather is also expected to continue throughout the weekend for many New Zealand regions, as a series of fronts moves up the country.

A tornado damaged homes and uprooted two pine trees, sending them - spear-like -through the roof of a car parts business in Waikanae, north of Wellington yesterday.

A lightning storm near Greymouth. Photo / Bryn Preston

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said there was the potential for thunderstorms for western parts of both islands today. "It's a really active situation we've got at the moment, very unsettled."

Bad weather is expected in these areas on Saturday and Sunday as well.

There are a number of weather warnings in force for the lower North Island and Wellington regions. "The lower North Island is looking pretty wild with strong winds," Psyelman said.

In Wellington, Wairarapa - south of Featherston - and the Marlborough Sounds,

severe gales reaching 120km/h are possible this morning as well as later today.

Northwest winds could also reach gale-force strength from Saturday to Monday in exposed places.

Two giant Norfolk Pines spear the roof of ACS Ltd autoparts workshop after a tornado whipped through Waikanae on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An early-morning warning of possible thunderstorms has also been issued for Waitomo, Taranaki, Manawatū, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wellington, Marlborough from 3am to 8am.

In addition, a 48-hour swell warning has been issued until midnight Saturday for the Kāpiti-Porirua coast from Ōtaki to Cape Terawhiti.

Waves could reach 4-5m early this morning, before easing to three-3.5 metres this afternoon.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office told residents in Porirua and Kāpiti yesterday to prepare for high seas until midnight tonight.

Manager Jeremy Holmes said there was potential for more wave run-up and flooding, with coastal residents facing instances of coastal erosion, scouring, surface flooding and deposits of driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel.

"We urge residents in affected areas to start thinking about ways to reduce impacts of swells on their property, such as using sandbags or barriers and moving things off their front lawn and driveway."

More wet, unsettled weather and possibly severe thunderstorms are forecast for large parts of the country. Photo / Michael Craig

For Nelson, Buller and Westland, severe thunderstorms are possible until about 8am, while heavy rain is expected in Westland and Buller from late morning.

Meanwhile, snow has been forecast to below about 300-400m across the lower South Island on Saturday and Sunday. Significant snowfall was expected in areas above 500m.

MetService said snow was expected to affect many higher roads and passes, and paired with strong winds and low temperatures, could stress livestock.