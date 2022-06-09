Inspector Tracey Thompson on Newlands police shooting. Video / NZ Herald

An ex-partner of the man fatally shot by police in Wellington this week says the son they share together is "heartbroken" by the loss of his father.

The 10-year-old's grandmother had also died just a week before the shooting in the suburb of Newlands on Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson said police were called to a Kingsbridge Place property with reports of a family violence incident.

She said Sam Fakalago threatened police and barricaded himself inside the property with a woman and a small child. The child managed to escape, but she said officers could see Fakalago holding a knife to the woman's throat and made the choice to shoot him as they had "grave concerns" for her safety.

Police shot the 30-year-old Fakalago multiple times, fatally wounding him.

Today, ex-partner Hanna Smith said Fakalago had gone to prison five years ago after a similar offence with another ex-partner in Nelson.

"It's just the alcohol," she said. "He should have just stayed off the alcohol; alcohol and him just don't mix well."

Smith, who split up with Fakalago 10 years ago but remained friends with him, said he was a "family man" who was trying to keep out of trouble and had been in rehab for his drinking.

"He had been in and out of jail since he was like 13. He's had a bit of a troubled upbringing."

Smith said she was angry at the police, but also angry at Fakalago.

"He should have been thinking properly and not doing what he had done. He was just very heavily intoxicated."

She wondered if police could have used other measures such as Tasers or dogs to stop Fakalago.

Smith said their son was dealing with grieving his grandmother and his father.

"He's pretty heartbroken about it."

It was difficult to see negative comments about Fakalago online, she said.

"He was very lost. He shouldn't have died that way."

Fakalago was "resting now" and hopefully "at peace with himself".

His cousin told the Herald yesterday he was "gutted" at the news. He was strongly critical of the police response.

Police have released few details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

Thompson reiterated several times during a press conference on Wednesday that police had held grave concerns for the safety of the woman, which was why they chose to shoot Fakalago.

In a statement today, Thompson said the scene examination is ongoing and the cordons have been reduced on Kingsbridge Pl.

A post mortem has taken place today and the formal identification process has been completed.

"I also want to acknowledge this incident has been incredibly traumatic for the police officers involved," Thompson said.

"A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants and will have significant long-lasting impacts on both the officers involved and their families."

