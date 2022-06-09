Two giant Norfolk Pines spear the roof of ACS Ltd autoparts workshop after a tornado whipped through Waikanae today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A person has been injured after a twister barrelled through Waikanae, shearing off giant trees that were hurtled through the air and into the roof of an autoparts business.

ACS Ltd worker Gordon Cameron described the terrifying moments the tornado tore down Omahi St before the building was wrecked in the violent lunchtime storm.

Cameron said he was in the kitchen making a coffee when the storm struck around 1.15pm.

Vegetation stripped from Norfolk Pines is strewn across Omahi St, Waikanae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"It sounded like heavy rain that got louder and then there was an intense thundering kind of noise.

"We had to hold the main door shut or otherwise it would have blown open.

"By that time you could see things blowing around."

He said in the cacophony two giant Norfolk Pines speared through the roof with an enormous bang, causing the iron to collapse.

"By that stage you didn't know what else was happening, if the building was going to cave in."

Debris is left strewn on Omahi St, Waikanae, after a twister tore through the coastal township today. Photo / Marty Melville

He said while no one was injured inside the building, a truck driver parked outside was injured when he was struck by debris that smashed through the side window of his vehicle.

Workshop owner Tim O'Connor said he didn't know what was happening when the tornado came through.

"I was upstairs in the office and I thought the weather was looking a bit odd so I raced downstairs and saw all this debris flying around.

"It just got worse and then the trees started coming through the building.

"It was shaking and shuddering and I thought if it was a tornado is it going to rip the building apart?

"By this time I was at the entranceway making sure the door wouldn't fly off.

Workers start the clean up after Waikanae was hit by a twister at lunchtime. Photo / Marty Melville

He said the tree that pierced the roof narrowly missed a Ferrari parked in the workshop.

"We're lucky no one was working on the Ferrari," he said.

Wellington Free Ambulance said one person was taken to an urgent care centre in Paraparaumu in a minor condition.

Everyone was now in clean-up mode, with debris strewn everywhere and vehicles left damaged in the storm's wake.

A man was injured after airborne debris smashed through his truck window. Photo / Mark Mitchell