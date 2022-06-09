MetService National weather: June 8th - 10th.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Kāpiti Coast.

The storm is due to be near Kāpiti Island about 5.30am.

MetService expects it to track near Ōtaki, Paraparaumu, Waikanae, Paekakariki, Kāpiti Island, the Southern Tararua Ranges and Te Horo about 6am.

People should take care if they're driving, get back to land if on the water, and shelter indoors if possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Taranaki, Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Marlborough.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wellington Radar Area https://t.co/4mtvCqVkS5 pic.twitter.com/sv6pAkkOiD — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 9, 2022

The unsettled, messy weather is expected to continue today and throughout the weekend for many New Zealand regions, as a series of fronts moves up the country.

A tornado damaged homes and uprooted two pine trees, sending them - spear-like -through the roof of a car parts business in Waikanae, north of Wellington yesterday.

Western areas of the North and South Island are expected to bear the brunt of the poor weather today, with a number of MetService-issued weather warnings in force.

Many of the warnings are set to end throughout this morning but forecasts show there is more unsettled weather to come, particularly for much of central New Zealand, western parts of the South Island and down to Fiordland.

A lightning storm near Greymouth. Photo / Bryn Preston

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said there was the potential for thunderstorms for western parts of both islands today. "It's a really active situation we've got at the moment, very unsettled."

More bad weather is expected in these areas on Saturday and Sunday as well.

There are a number of weather warnings in force for the lower North Island and Wellington regions. "The lower North Island is looking pretty wild with strong winds," Psyelman said.

In Wellington, Wairarapa - south of Featherston - and the Marlborough Sounds,

severe gales reaching 120km/h are possible this morning as well as later today.

Northwest winds could also gale-force from Saturday to Monday in exposed places.

Two giant Norfolk Pines spear the roof of ACS Ltd autoparts workshop after a tornado whipped through Waikanae on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, an early-morning warning of possible thunderstorms has been issued for Waitomo, Taranaki, Manawatū, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wellington, Marlborough from 3am to 8am.

In addition, a 48-hour swell warning has been issued until midnight Saturday for the Kāpiti-Porirua coast from Ōtaki to Cape Terawhiti.

Waves could reach 4-5m early this morning, before easing to three-3.5 metres this afternoon.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office told residents in Porirua and Kāpiti yesterday to prepare for high seas until midnight tonight.

Manager Jeremy Holmes said there was potential for more wave run-up and flooding, with coastal residents facing instances of coastal erosion, scouring, surface flooding and deposits of driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel.

"We urge residents in affected areas to start thinking about ways to reduce impacts of swells on their property, such as using sandbags or barriers and moving things off their front lawn and driveway."

More wet, unsettled weather and possibly severe thunderstorms are forecast for large parts of the country. Photo / Michael Craig

For Nelson, Buller and Westland, severe thunderstorms are possible until about 8am, while heavy rain is expected in Westland and Buller from late morning.

Meanwhile, snow has been forecast to below about 300-400m across the lower South Island on Saturday and Sunday. Significant snowfall was expected in areas above 500m.

MetService said snow was expected to affect many higher roads and passes, and paired with strong winds and low temperatures, could stress livestock.