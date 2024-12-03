Heat alerts - issued when forecast temperatures are expected to be unusually hot for a particular location - might be put in place for areas like Napier and Blenheim.

O’Connor warned the hot weather was “worrying” for vulnerable people as it would be difficult to cool down.

“They’re going to be long, hot, hard days and nights.”

Extended warmth is forecast around the country this week 🥵



Typically hot places will see temperatures climb into the high 20s, maybe low 30s.



Subtropical air streams across our shores bringing warmer than average night-time temperatures for most. pic.twitter.com/4O8MBWj9ZV — MetService (@MetService) December 2, 2024

While Aucklanders would be spared the humidity, she said there would be warm temperatures in the 20s and overnight temperatures sitting in the mid-teens.

According to MetService, the warmest temperature in New Zealand about 9.45am today was the 27.1C in Hastings, while in Napier it was 25.7C. By just after 1.30pm Hawke’s Bay Airport had the bragging rights at 30.9C, while it was 29.5C in Hastings. Napier peaked at 32C about 3pm and Hastings at 31.2C.

🌨🌬 Latest severe watches and warnings have been issued. Stay up to date by checking out the warning page at:https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/fikLsx9EAB — MetService (@MetService) December 2, 2024

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of the Westland District until 7pm. A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of the Grey and Buller Districts, and Fiordland about and north of George Sound.

A strong wind watch has been issued for Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings from 6pm tonight until tomorrow morning as well as for Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha and Dunedin from 11pm tomorrow.

As the weekend approaches, the warmer air gives way to showery southwesterly winds and a return to average temperatures for this time of year.

However, a building high-pressure system will bring blue skies to most of the country at the end of the week.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino there are indications the South Island would see a cool spell for a few days early next week, caused by a “puff of cold air”.

He said the central North Island would miss this and its temperatures would remain in the high 20s.









