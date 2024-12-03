The forecast peaks compare with the peaks for the twin cities this year, 33.6C in Hastings and 33C in Napier, on January 14.

Taking particular advantage of the weather were some of the 135 pupils of Maraekakaho School doing water confidence and optimist yacht training at Pandora, Napier, where principal Sandy Crawford said two groups would reach get two days of training, with school teacher and trained instructor Sam Golden.

But there were increased worries for firefighters, with MetService having issued a 6pm Tuesday-9am Wednesday strong wind watch notice for Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings to Wairarapa.

The notice forecast west to northwest winds possibly approaching severe gale force in exposed places, easing from the south during Wednesday morning.

Another period of west to northwest gales is expected Wednesday night to Thursday morning, and a new Watch may be issued on Wednesday morning, MetService reported.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to a grass fire in Pakowhai on Monday night. Firefighters from the Hastings Fire Brigade were called at 11.06pm and attended with a pump and a tanker. The four-metre by 2-metre fire was extinguished by 11.30pm.

The temperatures have come in the week of the Ngati Kahungunu Primary Schools Kapa Haka Festival, at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga.

It started on Monday with Mokotini, the performances of about 25 groups from kohanga reo, with much o the rest of the week devoted to the Ngati Kahungunu Primary Schools Kapa Haka Festival, one of the longest-running primary schools kapa haka festivals in New Zealand, having started as the Primary Schools Maori Culture Festival more than 50 years ago.

Other events in Hawke’s Bay this week include the first sheep dog trials of the season, at Petane on Friday and Saturday and a possible test for farmers already destocking in preparation for possible drought, the Sanctuary Sounds Music Festival near Takapau (Friday-Sunday), and on Saturday the Napier Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park at bother Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, and the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park, in Hastings.

Heavy soul band Shapeshifter, which in June, following a 25th anniversary tour had a New Zealand-act record six albums placed in the Official Top 20 New Zealand Albums chart, has a sold-out concert at Black Barn, Havelock North, on Saturday night.

