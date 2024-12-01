According to MetService, Gisborne is set to reach a scorching 32C on Wednesday while temperatures could reach as high as 29C in Napier and Gisborne on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the South Island, Alexandra, Banks Peninsula and Cromwell are all forecast to reach 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday and Blenheim is forecast to reach a high of 29C on Wednesday. Christchurch is also forecast to hit 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“After that, there will be a bit of cooling. Not as major, but there will be a bit of cooling,” Mhnogo said.

Niwa estimated from around New Year La Nina-like conditions would bring more muggy and rainy conditions to places like Auckland and the Coromandel.

Warm to hot week ahead for the North Island. Model predicted temperatures ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VLl8y13ExY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 1, 2024

But unfortunately, despite the warm forecast ahead, dozens of Auckland’s most popular beaches were labelled unsafe to swim due to faecal contamination during the first weekend of summer.

Water quality website Safe Swim yesterday red-flagged 30 Waitematā Harbour beaches, meaning swimming is not advised, and black-flagged a further four inner harbour beaches warning not to swim there at all.

From Ōrewa to Takapuna Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, Safeswim labelled all but three beaches as unsafe, including the popular Long Bay, Browns Bay, Mairangi Bay, Milford Beach and Takapuna Beach.

Safeswim water quality models predict that levels of Faecal Indicator Bacteria breach national guidelines for swimming.

It advises people against swimming in contaminated water.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.