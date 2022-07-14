MetService National weather: July 13th - 15th.

Motorists are being warned to prepare for possible delays on Auckland's Harbour Bridge tonight as strong wind gusts are expected to batter the city.

MetService is forecasting strong wind gusts from 8pm tonight to 6am tomorrow morning.

High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were advised by Waka Kotahi NZTA to use SH16 and SH18 as an alternative route.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS

Be prepared for possible delays on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge as MetService is forecasting strong wind gusts from 8pm tonight to 6am tomorrow morning. High sided vehicles & motorcyclists are advised to use SH16 & SH18 as an alternate route.

Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula are in line for gales, while heavy rain is set from Northland to Gisborne.

And, unusually high king tides have Coromandel authorities on notice, with the eastern coastline under a flood watch this evening and tomorrow morning.

A road snowfall warning is also in place for the Desert Rd, with up to 5cm of snow expected to settle near the summit overnight.

However, it's not all bad news, as high pressure moves over the North Island this weekend calm conditions are likely.

"It looks like a great evening to watch the ABs in Wellington on Saturday night," Niwa's forecasting services team tweeted.

And here's a look at that snow for just slightly lower.



What a view!

The heavy rain this week has pushed a fair number of places over their normal July average already.



The heavy rain this week has pushed a fair number of places over their normal July average already. With more rain expected in the north today keep an eye on the warnings

MetService is warning Northland residents, where an orange heavy rain alert has been issued, they can expect 15 hours of rain from lunchtime today.

Streams and rivers could rise rapidly and flooding and slips are possible.

Rain watches cover Auckland and eastern regions to Gisborne.

The 7-day accumulated rainfall chart shows where the wettest areas were this week.



Notice the driest spot over Fiordland? That's thanks to the direction the heaviest rain arrived from, the north and east.



You can find these charts here https://t.co/W3nhUIeTdK pic.twitter.com/2DbHKzDxaN — MetService (@MetService) July 13, 2022