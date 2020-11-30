Weather destruction in the capital: Roads closed, flights delayed, ferries cancelled, homes evacuated

Flooding in Plimmerton on Sunday. Photo / Matt Wood

Heavy rain and gale-force winds greeted the capital on the first day of summer, as wild weather forced more people from their homes overnight.

The conditions were still causing widespread destruction throughout the morning, with ferries cancelled, flights delayed and roads closed due to the high winds.

SH4 at Taumarunui is closed after a tree fell on a vehicle at about 9am, injuring one person. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Paekākāriki Hill Rd was also closed from 9.20am due to a fallen tree, and authorities asked motorists to detour via SH1 and SH58 instead.

Wellington city council spokesperson Richard Maclean said there had been reports of fallen trees and branches all throughout Wellington, from the eastern surburbs to Karori and Northland.

"We've got gale force winds that have been blowing from about 10pm last night and they're expecting to carry on until early this afternoon," Maclean said.

"Our advice to motorists is just to take it easy out there, especially on your morning commute. You might come around a corner and see a branch down or a tree down."

Two houses were evacuated in Whitby, Porirua, last night after part of a bank collapsed into one of them at about 8pm.

Fire crews had responded to 21 weather-related callouts between 7pm last night and 5am this morning, for reasons such as fallen trees, flash flooding and flying trampolines.

MetService Wellington weather: December 1st

All harbour ferry sailings have been cancelled in Wellington this morning, with shuttles running instead, and Wellington Airport advised flights could also be delayed due to the strong winds.

Porirua City Council was planning for a busy day ahead, and would reactivate its Emergency Operations Centre at 9am. They would also be providing skip bins to assist with the cleanup.

This follows severe flash flooding in Plimmerton on Sunday, which had forced 15 families to flee their homes.

Wellington was likely to hit a high of just 13C on the first day of the meteorological summer, MetService advised.

This was not only 6C below average for the time of year but colder than the 15C high recorded for the first day of winter, on June 1.

But a change was expected towards the middle of December in the capital, with warmer temperatures and more settled conditions.