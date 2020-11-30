Homes evacuated after heavy rain in Wellington overnight

It has been another night of surface flooding and heavy rain in the capital city.

At least two homes in the Wellington region had to be evacuated last night, as a precaution, after a slip and surface flooding surrounded their homes.

The two properties affected were in the suburb of Whitby, in Porirua.

Earlier, owners of some commercial properties were busy laying down sandbags in a bid to protect their premises - as water levels rose.

The area had about 60mm of rain between 8pm and 1am.

Start of meteorological summer tomorrow not looking so flash for the capital. 6 degrees below what is average for this time of year and you have to go back to 2006 to find a colder start to December. ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/XHiemTe5eV — MetService (@MetService) November 30, 2020

Flooding at Karehana Park in Plimmerton, on Sunday. RNZ Photo / Stasia Jackson

Fire and Emergency said it received about 21 weather-related call-outs around the region between 7pm and 5am today.

Flooding in Cluny Rd, Plimmerton, Wellington. Photo / Gillian Dodson

Most call-outs were related to surface flooding and falling trees. However, no homes had been compromised, a spokesman said.

Whitby, Tawa, Hutt Valley and the eastern side of the Miramar Peninsula have been worst affected.

The MetService is forecasting rain to clear in the capital by lunchtime. But gale southerlies are set to continue until this afternoon.